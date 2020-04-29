Merle Foreman (“Barney”) Barnhart II

Our Superman left us to fly with the angels on Friday April 24, 2020, at the age of 62, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Barney was born September 19, 1957, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, the son of Merle F. Barnhart and L. Carolyn Abel. He moved to Utah with his family when he was three years old. He attended Box Elder High School.

He loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, trap shooting and golf, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Watching his grandsons, Jace and Dylan, play little league football and spending mornings with his sweet granddaughter, Madison, were his favorite things in the world. He also had a granddaughter, Tayler, who, although he didn’t get to know her, he thought of often with love.

Barney met the love of his life, Linda, in May of 1983, and swept her off her feet in a very short time. They were married August 12, 1983, without going on a single official date. Their love and devotion to each other saw them through almost 37 years of marriage. Barney had an amazing son from a previous marriage, and then he and Linda had three beautiful daughters together.

Barney is survived by his wife, Linda Barnhart; four children: Brenden Kotter, Aubrey (Nick) Russo, Kelly Sue (Kevin) Lockhart, and Carson Barnhart; four grandchildren: Tayler, Jace, Dylan, and Madison; his mother, Carolyn Abel; his brother, Kelly Barnhart; his sister, Diane (Alan) MacNaughtan; and many extended family members whom he loved dearly.

Barney was preceded in death by his father, Merle F. Barnhart; father-in-law, Golden Eyre; and mother-in-law, Jean Eyre.

Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, a private service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Myers Mortuary. Interment will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up at America First Credit Union, account no. 9115510, for those who would like to donate to help the family with expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com