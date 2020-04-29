USU grad named new Superintendent of Golden Spike National Historic Park

Jupiter, left, and Union Pacific No. 119, are shown during the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad completion at the Golden Spike National Historical Park Friday, May 10, 2019, in Promontory, Utah. People from all over the country are gathering at a remote spot in Utah to celebrate Friday's 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PROMONTORY — National Park Service (NPS) named Brandon Flint as the superintendent of Golden Spike National Historic Park. Flint earned a bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreation from Utah State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Baltimore in Maryland.

NPS Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced Flint’s selection as superintendent of Golden Spike National Historical Park. Flint was serving as the Chief of Administration at Cape Cod National Seashore in Massachusetts.

“The marking of the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad helped connect visitors to a significant moment in history and highlight our country’s ongoing technological achievements,” said Reynolds. “I’m confident that Brandon’s collaborative approach and business acumen will build on the momentum of the park’s recent initiatives.”

“I am deeply honored to be selected as the next Superintendent of Golden Spike National Historical Park,” said Flint. “I was raised in Davis County, Utah, and have many wonderful memories of visiting the park while growing up. I look forward to returning home and working with the park’s staff, volunteers, and the local communities to continue to commemorate the amazing accomplishment of completing the transcontinental railroad.”

In his 23 years with the National Park Service, Flint has had several high level assignments. He was scheduled to assume his new role on Wed. April 29, but with the COVID-19 crisis his arrival will be delayed, Flint said.

Prior to his position at Cape Cod National Seashore, Flint completed the National Park Service Bevinetto Fellowship that included a year with the House of Representatives in the Natural Resources Committee staff, and a year with the National Park Service Office of Legislative Affairs in Washington, D.C. During his time in D.C, he also served as the Interagency Pass Program Manager with the National Recreation Fee Program.

He has worked at Lassen Volcanic and Yosemite National Parks in California, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii.

Flint and his wife Sarah, who also grew up in Davis County, are looking forward to returning to the area and enjoying Utah’s great outdoors. Flint’s hobbies include gardening, skiing, camping, boating and fishing.

For more information about Golden Spike National Historical Park, visit nps.gov/gosp.