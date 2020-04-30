Raymond Antone Hansen, 91, passed away peacefully April 28, 2020 at his home in Willard, Utah.

He will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of quiet strength, wisdom, and integrity.

Ray was generous and kind. He loved to assist and help others, and he did his best to instill these principles in his children and grandchildren.

He was admired for his ability to make others feel important and loved. He never judged, and always had kind words to say about everyone.

His passing will forever leave a huge void in our lives.

Ray was born August 18, 1928 in Brigham City, Utah to Antone Christen and Verniece Woodland Hansen. He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1946 and attended Weber State University.

Ray honorably served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War.

On May 9, 1955 he married his eternal companion Lois Barber in the Logan LDS Temple.

Ray worked for the Defense Depot of Ogden and retired from Hill Air Force Base, after which he worked for LDS Church for 15 years.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, two daughters: Debra (Quinn) Barker, and Linda Ward; 10 grandchildren: Dustin (Claire) Barker, Leslie (Shayne) Lewis, Alex (Krysta) Barker, David (Meghan) Barker, Shayne Holmes, Amber (Ben) Christensen, Adam (Kristie) Holmes, Jessica (James) Swanger, Jayden Iverson, Jordyn Iverson, and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Charles Braegger, brother Gary Braegger, and sister Pat Sturdy.

Although we can no longer hold you in our arms, we will feel you in our hearts forever. We love you and miss you!

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Willard Cemetery, 470 North Main Street, Willard, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com