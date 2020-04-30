December 27, 1941 December 27, 1941 April 29, 2020 (age 78)

Carol Bair passed away after an extended illness on April 29, 2020.

Carol was born the only child, December 27, 1941 to Rachel Morris and Wilson Lowe. Carol was known to friends and family as “Carol Rae”.

Carol grew up and was educated in Downey, Idaho graduating from Marsh Valley High School. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various church callings.

Carol married Robert “Bob” Bair on April 7, 1971 they they were married in the Logan Temple. To this union they had 2 daughters, Carol Jane born in 1972 and Mary Rachel born in 1978. Dad moved the family to Utah to find employment. Mom stayed home with the girls.

In 1989 the family moved back to Downey and Carol resided there until her husband passed away. Mary then moved Carol to Pocatello to be closer to the rest of the family. Carol lived in Pocatello tell the time of her death.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Rachel and Wilson Lowe, granddaughter Rachel Peterson, daughter Carol Jane Hawkins her husband Bob, son-in-law Chris Hawkins.

Carol is survived by a daughter Mary (Leon) Peterson Pocatello, Idaho, 8 grandkids and one great-grandson. Damon (Cigi) Jordan, Crystal (Tyson) Williams, Zylor Hawkins, Bradon (Brandi) Hawkins, Shawn Eli Ashlyn, Denver Peterson and great-grandson Baylor Hawkins all of Pocatello.

A private viewing will be held for the family on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 North Meadowview Drive, Arimo, Idaho. Internment will be 12:30pm at the Downey Cemetery, 452 East Grant Road, Downey, Idaho.

The family would like to say thank you to the staff at Elegant Assisted Living for taking such good care of my mom for the short time she was there, as well as the many nurses and staff from Encompass Health and Dr. Travis Nielsen for taking good care of mom.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com