COVID-19 update: Five straight days with no new COVID-19 positive tests

LOGAN – The Bear River Health District (BRHD) Thursday report shows no new positive COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row.

There is a total of 60 positive cases in the district, 43 in Cache County, 17 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County. Those are cumulative numbers.

Of the 34 COVID-19 patients declared “recovered” in the health district, 24 of those are Cache County residents.

Today’s Utah Department of Health Report indicates 4,672 total COVID-19 cases to date, 2,687 of those are still considered active. Overall, 108,501 tests have been administered and there have been 390 hospitalizations statewide. One new death was reported Thursday and now 46 Utahns have lost their lives to COVID-19. The death happened in Salt Lake County.

The 177 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday is the largest one-day increase in nearly a month.

Governor Gary Herbert explained his wearing an orange tie at Thursday’s press conference recognizes the state’s transition Friday from the most serious — or red — pandemic category, to the more moderate orange level.