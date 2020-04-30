September 24, 1920 – April 18, 2020 (age 99)

Dorothy Elizabeth Lund Christensen (known as Dotty to her friends) relocated from San Clemente, California, to live in the glorious, unfiltered presence of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit on April 18, 2020 at 4:55am (officially 5:12) after living a rich, full and abundant life. She was 99 years, 6 months and 24 days at the time of her transition. She survived loss, illness, injury, and betrayal, yet embraced change and celebrated LIFE.

Dorothy was born September 24, 1920, in Clarion, Utah, to Alice and Royal Lund. She met her husband Stens Christensen, when his father Chris, who was a policeman, put Dorothy and his son in handcuffs for a photo-op – selfies are not new – but didn’t have the key, so the two soon-to-be love birds got to know each other on the way to get unlocked at the local police department in Salt Lake City.

Dorothy worked until retirement, mainly as a bookkeeper, and doctor’s assistant. She and her husband Stens had five children, traveled the world, and built and sailed a 56′ ketch that almost capsized in the middle of the Pacific Ocean during a severe storm. They loved dancing together, whether to a full orchestra or Lawrence Welk on Saturday night TV.

Adventure captivated her, but her great love was her family, especially her three grand children whom she often cared for. Yet, far surpassing that was her love for Jesus Christ.

Her last years, she felt were the best. She and her husband retired to Port Ludlow, Washington, where they were surrounded with friends and family and together were active in Community Theatre, the yacht club, and sharing time with their grandchildren. After her husband’s death in 1993, Dorothy continued her work of writing notes of encouragement to those who were ill or had lost a loved one as head of Port Ludlow’s Sunshine Committee and was a vital member of Grace Christian Church. She spent the last years of her life in South Orange County, California, with her daughter Andrea next to her much-loved ocean. She became part of the Vineyard Christian Community Church family in Laguna Niguel.

She is survived by her sister Shirae Curd; four of her five children and their spouses: L. Stens Christensen (wife Chako), Jan Christensen (wife Janet), Andrea Hunter, Casey Christensen (wife Mari); three grandchildren and their spouses: Josiah Christensen (wife Jessica), Anna Long (husband Joshua), Moriah La Scola (husband Albert), and four great-grandchildren, Noah, Koren, Mazie and Audrey; plus many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her parents, husband Stens, son Kim Chris, grandchild Isaac; and six brothers and sisters: Peggy, Cleo, Orin, Helen, Elva, and Val.

Dorothy Christensen’s interment will be September 24, 2020, in Logan, Utah, Time TBA, with a gathering afterward that day in the Hyde Park Community Center for a celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Embracing Life Ministries, Free Burma Rangers, or Lifewater.