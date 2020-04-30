January 16, 1936 January 16, 1936

April 29, 2020 (age 84)



Emogene Smith Napier, 84, of Malad, Idaho passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2020. .

She was born January 16, 1936 in Malad, Idaho to Alvin Smith and Vera Gleed Smith. She was the oldest of six children.

She was raised on the family ranch in Deep Creek, Idaho. When Emogene turned six, they moved to Malad during the winters for her and her siblings to attend school.

She graduated from Malad High School in 1954, and attended Ricks College to pursue her interest in accounting and business.

She met the love of her life, Lynn Bardell Napier, in the spring of 1956. They were married that fall, on September 7, in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they lived in Malad, Idaho and raised five daughters, Barbara, LeAnn, Jeanie, Lyndell and Sherrie.

Emogene worked at the Oneida County Hospital for 20 years as a bookkeeper. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she held various callings and loved to do family history.

Emogene loved horses, gardening, camping at Powerhouse, cooking and quilting. She was an amazing homemaker, and was always providing mouth-watering meals for anyone who entered her home. In the spring and summer she would be outside preparing and planting her garden and flower beds, working every day to keep them looking nice. During the fall she gathered and canned the harvest she had grown, including seeds from flowers to plant the following year. When winter came she was always working on a quilt downstairs, or a puzzle upstairs.

Emogene was preceded in death by her parents. Sisters, Karen and Verlaine, and her sweet loving daughter, Lyndell.

She is survived by her husband, Bardell, daughters, Barbara (John) Smith, LeAnn Woodward, Jeanie (Darron) Price, son-in-law Shawn Ward, and Sherrie (Brent) Wise. She is also survived by siblings, Wendell (Pam) Smith, Kenneth (Nancy) Smith, Donna Berry. 12 Grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:00 Noon in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. Followed by funeral services from 12:00 Noon – 1:00pm. Burial will be at Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at horsleyfuneralhome.com