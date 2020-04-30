Jamye Hansen

September 24, 1991 – April 28, 2020 – (age 28)

Jamye “Angel” Hansen returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 due to an unexpected medical situation. She passed away at the Ogden Regional Hospital while surrounded by her loving family.

Jamye came into this world to the loving arms of Dale and Amye Hansen on September 24, 1991 in Logan, Utah. She was born with Down syndrome and has always been a very special spirit. What a blessing that turned out to be for her and all who knew her!

She graduated from Sky View High School and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Seminary program in May of 2010. Then she attended two years of post-high at USU.

She volunteered at elementary schools, Richmond Library, and Lee’s Grocery store. She also attended Cache Employment Training Center. She loved her jobs and all the people she worked with. She affected everyone she met. She loved them dearly and they loved her.

She looked forward to and enjoyed the outings she went on with her friends and family, especially getting ice cream.

She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father. She enjoyed attending the Young Single Adult ward and being the chorister for many years. She knew by heart the page number to every hymn. She loved music, singing, and playing the piano, and would often do this as her talent at Special Needs Mutual, which she also loved.

Her favorite thing was to tease her younger brothers, and they loved to tease her. She was very excited when her brother got married and she finally had a sister that she could watch Disney movies, sing and cook with.

Jamye is survived by her loving parents Dale and Amye Hansen and her siblings Tyler (Angella), and Bryson Hansen. Her grandmothers Jeanene Hansen of Smithfield, Utah and Linda Walker of North Logan, Utah and many aunts, uncles and cousins who were all “her favorites”.

A private family funeral service will be live streamed on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 10:00am. You may view the service at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89554631284

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at nelsonfuneralhome.com