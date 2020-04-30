Maureen Leishman Perkes

Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend, Maureen L. Perkes passed away April 28, 2020, due to brief illness at the age of 88, and shortly after celebrating her 70th wedding anniversary to our dad.

Mom was born October 4, 1931 to Lamont S. and Sarah W. Leishman in Wellsville, Utah. She was the second of six children. Maureen graduated from South Cache High, shortly after meeting our Dad, Larry Udell Perkes on a blind date. They were married in the Logan Temple April 26, 1950. They resided in Logan for about five years and then moved to Roy, where they lived for 45 years. They then lived in Perry for 16 years and are currently residing in West Haven.

Maureen was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church callings. Together Mom and Dad served two missions: the Texas East Mission and the Kentucky Louisville Mission. She was also an ordinance worker in the Ogden and Brigham City Temples.

Mom was a member of the “Cachetts”, a group of ladies from various Cache Valley high schools who met socially on a monthly basis for approximately the last sixty years. Mom thoroughly enjoyed the friendships with these ladies and looked forward to these events each month.

Mom enjoyed quilting and made each great-grandchild and each great-great-grandchild a handmade blanket. She loved flowers and watching them bloom, especially her red roses. At Christmas she never missed making homemade candy and frosted cut-out cookies. She was always serving others even when she should have been the one being served.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; daughters, Shanna Clark, Kristie (Charlie) Casperson, Lori (Mark) Ohlin; daughter-in-law, Jalene Perkes; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Perkes; sister, Ranee Olsen; brothers; Lee Leishman, Farrell Leishman; son-in-law, Gary Clark.

A small funeral service will be held with family members with interment at Roy City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com