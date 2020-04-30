Tracy Anderson

The suns light dimmed a little with the unexpected passing of Tracy “G-MA” Anderson at the age of 58 on April 26, 2020.

Tracy entered this world on December 15, 1961 to Carl and Phyllis Anderson.

She graduated from Preston High School in 1980 and University of Phoenix where she was chosen to serve as her class speaker.

Tracy was a hard worker throughout her life and established strong connections with those she worked with. Most importantly, Tracy loved the relationships she was able to build with her customers at AAA Self Storage, a business she was proud to build with her father.

Her passions were, race cars, the Oregon Ducks, and most importantly the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – she was truly the 12th man.

Tracy was a loyal, honest, and hard-loving woman. She was always the first one to wrap her arms around you when tragedy struck, or triumph came. She was a true and honest friend, in a world where those kinds of people are so rare.

She raised two sons as a single mother and ensured they were raised with the values, integrity, and independence that she displayed herself. We are eternally grateful and lucky to have had the greatest mother, grandmother, sister champion, and friend.

She leaves behind Joey and Jess Anderson and was “G-MA” to their children, Kameelah, Sabastian, and Alannah from Owasso, Oklahoma. Cole and Kyle Ragucci from Phoenix, Arizona. Carlee and Bob Hansen from Preston, Idaho and their family. She also leaves behind many close friends that she also considered family.

Tracy was preceded in death by her Father Carl and Mother Phyllis, grandparents, and several close aunts and uncles.

Tracy laughed and loved so big, heaven gained a champion for the underdog today and the life of the party.

Private family services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. There will be a link posted to her obituary page at webbmortuary.com where services may be watched live on Tuesday at 11:00am MST. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com