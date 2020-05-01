August 26, 1958 – April 22, 2020 – (age 61)

Ann Douglass Major Toolson, beloved wife, daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away on April 22, 2020 at her home in Logan, Utah.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 26, 1958 to Richard Smart Major, Jr. and Jane Douglass Major. Ann primarily lived in Utah after her family moved to Brigham City when she was young.

She graduated from Box Elder High School. During her early years, she was “raised in the back of a station wagon,” traveling cross country to spend time with family in Virginia and the Thousand Islands, New York and Ontario, Canada. These travels turned into living with her aunt, Ann Twyford, in Virginia for several years. During this time, she developed a close bond with Ann Twyford and her children, Jane, Joan, and Doug.

On September 13, 1986, Ann married Brent Toolson. Deep love and friendship were the cornerstone of their lives. Early in their marriage, they moved into their much-loved home on the Logan River, where they spent the rest of their lives. They loved spending time together and with friends and family on their deck, watching the changing seasons and the wildlife the river brings. Ann would also join Brent for sporting events because he loved them and she enjoyed social time. She even continued to attend some of these after Brent passed away — as long as it was from a warm box!

Ann brought a strong commitment to values of honesty and integrity to the workplace. She worked at Planned Parenthood and particularly loved their yearly chocolate festival fundraisers. At the Logan Golf and Country Club, she helped manage the office and enjoyed being able to help members, who loved her and missed her after she left. Ann will also be missed by her colleagues from Stevens-Henager College.

Ann finished her career with Villas at Poipu Kai, vacation rentals in Kauai, Hawaii. During this time, she loved visiting “The Garden Island,” especially when she brought Brent, family, and friends along and she was able to show off and further explore the beautiful island, go on whale watching trips, and enjoy the Napali coast.

Ann always loved dogs. After her retirement and Brent’s death in 2015, Ann adopted a Havanese named Pickles, who she adored. She also loved spending time with family, including a trip to Cuba, going to lunch with her ladies’ lunch group, and playing Pickleball.

Ann was taken too early and will be gravely missed. She would want us all to remember the happy times and laughter together.

Ann was preceded in death by her father, Richard, and husband, Brent, and is survived by her mother, Jane, of Brigham City, Utah; her brother, Rick (Tere) Major of Logan, Utah and her nephews, Charles of Park City, Utah and Nicholas of Logan, Utah; her sister, Sue (Mike) Colling of Brigham City, Utah and nephews Christopher of Brigham City, Utah, Nicholas of Salt Lake City, Utah and Benjamin of Brigham City, Utah; her brother-in-law Kay (Judy) Toolson of Eugene, Oregon; her sister-in-law Lynda (Peter) Snell of Manteca, California and her nephews, Michael of Eugene, Oregon, and Jeffrey (Becky) of Alamo, California, and her sister-in-law Jan (Randy) Thalman of Manteca, California and her nephew, Garret (Ashley) of Sandy, Utah and niece, Kelli (Greg) Hollingsworth of Layton, Utah; and many great nieces and nephews.

In honor of her wishes, Ann will be buried next to Brent in the Smithfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service shared on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00am at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87327933592

A celebration of life will be planned after the current crisis.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to a scholarship fund established in her loving husband’s name. Please make donations to Utah State University, The Brent E. Toolson Baseball Scholarship Endowment, 1590 Old Main Hill, Logan, Utah 84322, or online at www.usu.edu/Toolson. The endowment provides scholarships for USU students.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at allenmortuaries.net