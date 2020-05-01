Bail offered to Hyrum man arrested on suspicion of downloading child pornography

Booking photo for Trei J. Stenlund (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Hyrum man has been granted bail after being arrested earlier this week on allegations of downloading child pornography. Trei J. Stenlund was booked Monday into the Cache County Jail.

Stenlund was arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Judge Brian Cannell read the charges and possible penalties to Stenlund. He set bail at $10,000.

Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh had asked for a larger bail amount. He explained how Stenlund allegedly downloaded more than 100 photos and movies of young children being molested and raped.

Defense attorney David Perry said Stenlund is a longtime resident of Hyrum and isn’t considered a flight risk. He also said it would be best if his client could be released on bail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Cannell ordered Stenlund to have no contact with minors. He is also prohibited him from using electronic devices, accessing the internet or viewing pornography.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers received a Cybertip alleging that Stenlund was using a file sharing service to trade child pornography. The account contained 100 suspected files. Some of the material involved children believed to be as young as 4-5 years old.

Police officers served a warrant to Stenlund’s home Monday and questioned him. They also secured his cell phone as evidence.

Stenlund told officers he had been trading pornography through file sharing sites because “he is interested in amateur pornography, not staged or professionally produced pornography.” He said if the links he received had any files depicting underage people, he would delete them.

However, when officers went through Stenlund’s phone during the interview they found at least 10 more files of child pornography. Some of the material was the same photos and movies from his file sharing account.

Jail records show Stenlund is no longer being held in jail. He is scheduled to appear again in court May 5. His case will likely be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

