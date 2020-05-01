Coronavirus takes ceremony away from USU grads

LOGAN – The worldwide coronavirus took Thursday’s scheduled graduation ceremony from more than 7,000 Utah State University graduates. But it didn’t keep the school’s leaders from celebrating their accomplishment.

And in July, just like in a “normal” year, they will receive their diplomas by mail, along with the diploma covers they were supposed to receive Thursday.

Mealii Enos, a senior from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, said at first she didn’t expect it would get as crazy as it did.

”School kind of ended for me pretty much a month and a half early,” Enos explained. “And that was a kind of an abrupt ending rather than the whole graduation and finishing up the last day of classes and everything.”

She was doing her student teaching when everything closed down.

”It has changed my everyday routine in that I was no longer teaching, or going to school, because that was the entirety of my school for this semester. So, I picked up a job at Walmart, because I had all this free time on my hands. And my husband is a chemist, he is an essential worker so he’s been going to work as normal. We both go to work, then come home. That’s where it’s the most different. We don’t go out much.”

She said the final disappointment was not enjoying this week’s big event with family and friends.

”It just means that there’s no transition. Everyone’s got this big hallmark transition out of college,” she added. “Just finishing up everything and doing it with all of your friends, doing it together. Everything has been rather abrupt.”

Enos, College of Education Valedictorian, was a four-year member of the USU soccer team. She said she and her husband are planning to return for the official graduation ceremony in August.