COVID-19 update: 1st positive test in 6 days is found in Box Elder County

BRIGHAM CITY – The Bear River Health District (BRHD) Friday report shows the first new positive COVID-19 case in the last six days. The infected individual lives in Box Elder County, is between the ages of 18-60 and is not hospitalized.

There have now been a total of 61 cumulative positive cases in the district, 43 in Cache County, 18 in Box Elder County with none in Rich County.

There have been 35 COVID-19 patients declared “recovered” in the health district, 25 of those are Cache County residents and 10 are from Box Elder County.

Today’s Utah Department of Health Report indicates 4,828 total COVID-19 cases to date (2,720 active cases), up by 156 since Thursday. A total of 2,062 individuals are considered to be recovered from the virus, 112,558 tests have been administered and hospitalizations have grown by 13 to 403. No new deaths were reported Friday; 46 Utahns have lost their lives to COVID-19.

According to data provided by Idaho’s Division of Public Health, there have not been any confirmed cases in Franklin, Bear Lake or Oneida counties.