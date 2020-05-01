Jeffrey Dean Socwell, born in Ogden, Utah 1958, passed away April 28, 2020 at the age of 61, surrounded by his children, family, and friends.

Jeff was born and raised in Ogden, where he met Debbie Davis and had 5 beautiful children. He always spoke highly of his love for his children, and had an exceptional closeness with his son. He was a very proud father.

In his working life Jeff was an entrepreneur and worked in manufacturing and construction. One of his latest jobs was helping remodel the Bigelow. Jeff was an extremely hard worker, with creative and innovative ideas, who always put pride into every job he did.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman, who loved archery hunting. He enjoyed all hunting but was particularly fond of elk hunting. He loved to go up to Greys River and spend time camping/hunting with family and friends.

He also shared a love for golfing, that he passed on to his son. It was one of their favorite pastimes. He loved all his family deeply and spent a lot of time with his parents and siblings.

Jeff also liked to go down to the Sandtrap where he would meet up with many friends and enjoy drinks and laughter. Jeff always brought joy and laughter into a room. You could always count on him for funny anecdotes, and wisecracks. He had a beaming sense of humor.

Jeff was a fan of sports and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed spending time watching games with family and friends, rousing his opposition, especially his brother Tracy, a Steelers fan, and his son Heath, who is a Cowboys fan.

Jeff is survived by his siblings Dave (Leanne) Socwell of West Jordan, Utah, Alicia (Paul) Armstrong of Callao, Virginia, and Tracy (Katrina) Socwell of Ogden, Utah. He is also survived by his children, who he gave nicknames that he continued to use throughout his life. Charie aka Snitcher (Jonathan) Francom of Alpine, Utah; Roxanne aka Chucapa (Ryan) Brown of Boise, Idaho; Trisha aka Cute little Squirt (Jon) Haws Richmond, Utah; Heather aka Yellow belly sap sucker/ baby cakes (Michael) Mitchell Boise, Idaho; Heath aka Fred (Jessica) Socwell of Sunset, Utah; and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Rosamond Socwell aka Grumps and Grammy.

The family would love to share memories or funny stories of Jeff. If you would like to share, please send them to jbingham18@gmail.com or on Facebook on the Jeff Socwell Memories group, as we would like to continue to celebrate his memory with those that loved him throughout his life.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at aaronsmortuary.com