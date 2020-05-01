March 4, 1938 – April 27, 2020 (age 82)

JoAnn Marie Otte loving daughter, sister, friend, and aunt passed away due to medical complications on April 27, 2020 in McKay Dee Hospital Ogden, Utah.

JoAnn was born to Alfred Hans and Christina Mitton Otte on March 4, 1938 in Logan, Utah.

She attended school in the local area and graduated from Utah State University in 1960, majoring in Physical Education.

JoAnn started her teaching career in Anaheim California and after one year returned to Utah to begin teaching at Ogden High School. In 1966, JoAnn went collegiate and took her teaching career to Weber State University. Starting as an assistant professor and ending her astounding 38-year career as professor emeritus. During her tenure, JoAnn was recognized with multiple awards to include Utah Association of Teacher Educator’s Distinguished Teacher Educator, Hall of Fame Award from Utah Network of Girls and Women’s Sports and the Weber State Merit Award.

JoAnn had a huge positive impact on so many people. From teaching all of her nieces and nephews to not only play, but appreciate athletics and sports. To her beloved students, who many times over the years would greet her in a random store by saying “I bet you don’t remember me, but you were my favorite teacher”. To which she would respond “yes I do”, and call them by their name. Her love of athletics wasn’t just academic, she thoroughly enjoyed teaching and playing tennis, badminton, and skiing.

JoAnn enjoyed the outdoors and loved her daily 2 mile walks on Old Post Road. She adored animals and would pet the dogs as she passed them along the trail. JoAnn also loved spending time at Bear Lake with family and friends and making the annual trip to Yellowstone with her mother and sisters. She had a passion for traveling, and visited Boston, Hawaii, San Diego and many countries such as England, France, Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, and Sweden to name just a few. Always embracing the beauty of the landscape, the history of the countries, and the company she was with.

She was “Dr. Otte” to her family and friends. Whenever anyone had a pain, or an ache that they needed some advice about, she was always there to listen and provide a novice diagnosis. It was almost a joke at times, with her saying “take two aspirin and call me in the morning”. She was also “Our Professor” a mentor for people to emulate and there to provide guidance, in all aspects of life. JoAnn always took the time to be there for everyone. She loved her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends and would do anything for them.

JoAnn is survived by her brother and his wife Ray and Sonya Otte, sisters Cloteel Guymon, and Christena “Teena” Riggs, lifelong friend Carole Kimball, and her many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

Her passing has left a great void in our family. She will always be loved. She will never be forgotten. She will forever be missed.

Due to the ongoing pandemic control measures, a graveside service will be held for family and close friends on May 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah. Masks are required during the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in JoAnn’s name may be made to Best Friends in Utah at bestfriends.org/donate.

