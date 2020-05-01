New child sex abuse charges filed against Millville man already convicted of molesting young girl

Booking photo for Joshua A. Powell (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 19-year-old Millville man waiting to be sentenced for molesting a 7-year-old girl is facing more charges. Joshua A. Powell has been arraigned on new allegations that he sexually abused the same girl 10-30 times during the past year.

Powell made his initial appearance in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by video from the Cache County Jail. He was charged with 10 counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

In April, Powell admitted to molesting the 7-year-old girl while at her home during a February party. He walked into the victim’s bedroom while she was in bed, and asked to give her a hug. He then began inappropriately touching her, while kissing and licking her face.

As part of the plea agreement, Powell pleaded guilty to one count of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony. Prosecutors dropped two remaining charges, and agreed to recommend the court sentence the defendant to jail and probation instead of prison. He was scheduled to be sentenced May 19.

According to Cache County Sheriff’s deputies, in April, the victim told her mother about more allegation of sexual abuse by Powell. She claimed how he had inappropriately touched her and licked her multiple times between Apr. 2019 and Jan. 2020.

Deputies questioned Powell in jail about the new allegations. During the course of the interview, he said he had known the victim for the last two years but didn’t start molesting her until the past year. He stated that he would inappropriately touch her 85 percent of the time that he would hug her. He admitted to seeing her 3-4 times a week and would usually hug her every time he saw her.

During Thursday’s arraignment, Judge Brian Cannell read to Powell the new charges and penalties against him. He also ordered the defendant to appear again in court May 5.

Powell remains in jail. He could face up to 15 years in prison from the new charges.

