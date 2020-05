– April 26, 2020

Shan Duane Ross passed away April 26, 2020.

A graveside service will be held in the Dingle Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Dingle, Idaho on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00am.

A live broadcast will be shown on Schwab-Matthews Mortuary Facebook page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at matthewsmortuaryidaho.com