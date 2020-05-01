State coronavirus cases increase by 156 during first day of moderate risk phase

Willow Park playground equipment that remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Will Feelright)

SALT LAKE CITY — After moving into the moderate risk phase against the coronavirus, health officials advised citizens to continue to follow social distancing and other guidelines. The council came as the state continued to see an increase in cases, including in northern Utah.

Utah epidemiologist Angela Dunn spoke during a press conference at the state capitol Friday afternoon. She said even though cases continue to increase the state has made some encouraging steps to prevent the virus from spreading.

“I think the combination of our high testing capacity, the ability to test anybody that needs COVID-19 testing, is a really strong piece of our response here, in addition to our contact tracing efforts,” explained Dunn. “We are still prioritizing contact tracing for all confirmed cases and expanding that to include testing of targeted asymptomatic people. These approaches will certainly help us to continue to plateau and eventually drop our cases here in Utah to continue to control the pandemic.”

Friday’s press conference was held as the Utah Department of Health confirmed 156 new virus cases, a 3.2 percent growth rate. The numbers showed a total of 4,828 cases within the state, resulting in 403 hospitalizations throughout the outbreak. It is also estimated that 2,062 patients have recovered. No new deaths were reported.

Dunn said even though the state has lowered the virus threat to moderate, it is still important for citizens to stay home if they feel ill or are exposed to someone with the virus.

“That is really going to prevent spread to additional individuals. Even though we are opening pieces of our economy and society, those principles still hold. And then especially for our more vulnerable populations, older adults, those with underlying medical conditions, it is important for them to maintain social distance even if they aren’t ill.”

For the first time in six days, the Bear River Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in Box Elder County. The patient was reportedly between the ages of 18 and 60. The new case brings the overall total in northern Utah to 61. There have been 43 cases in Cache County, 18 in Box Elder County and still no cases in Rich County.

Dunn said health officials throughout the state are continuing to monitor the number of cases. They are comparing the results to models that predict another wave of cases could be coming in the fall.

“We are expecting a second surge in cases to coincide with flu season, given that they are both respiratory viruses and spread through the same way. So, we are preparing for that as a state with our healthcare providers and our local health departments. I think the challenging piece is going to be that element of social distancing, will we need more social distancing restrictions come the fall when or if we see a second peak.”

As part of the moderate regulations, officials advise everyone to stay at least six feet apart when in public settings. Face masks are encouraged to be worn when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Social interactions are prohibited for groups 20 or more. Symptom checking is encouraged for employees and customers of businesses. Employees are encouraged to still work from home when possible. Travel outside the state is discouraged and other trips should be limited. Also, schools and churches remain closed.

