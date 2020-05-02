Body of Weber County man found in rural Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY — Deputies are investigating a suspicious death about 30 miles south of Snowville. The body of Joshua George Haven, a 36-year-old Weber County man, was found Friday night in the Salt Wells area.

Box Elder County Chief Deputy Dale Ward said Haven’s body was discovered by a couple driving in the area. It had reportedly been there for several days.

Deputies were called to the scene and started an investigation. They were also able to collect evidence from the area.

Ward said Haven’s death is obviously being treated as suspicious. Investigators have not concluded the exact cause or manner of death.

Haven’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City. An autopsy was performed Saturday.

Ward would not disclose if investigators had any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Court records show, Haven was recently released from the Weber County Jail after pleading guilty in January to distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony. He was on probation with Adult Probation and Parole.

will@cvradio.com