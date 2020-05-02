Cache County offices set to “soft open” on May 4

Under a recently announced "soft-opening" plan, Cache County offices and departments will be open to "by appointment only" visitors through May 15.

CACHE COUNTY – Cache County offices and departments will move to a “soft opening” status on Monday, May 4, according to Cache County Executive Craig Buttars.

Buttars said that it is still “highly recommended” that business with county offices and departments be conducted online as much as possible until mid-May. For business that cannot be completed online, however, appointments with individual departments will now be accepted.

Offices in the Cache County Administration Building will be open only for residents with appointments. A county press release advised residents to make appointments with departments prior to arriving at the Administration Building so accommodations can be made to allow access to conduct business.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will be the only exception to the county’s “by appointment only” policy for its offices. Buttars said the DMV will conduct business on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors to county offices – including the DMV — will be “strictly limited” to one person per household. In the case of marriage license applications, access will be limited to the couple applying for that document.

This first step toward more normal operations for county offices was prompted by Gov. Gary Herbert’s recent announcement that the state was moving from a High Risk threat status due to the Coronavirus to a Moderate Risk status. Under the guidelines of the “Utah Leads Together 2.0” plan, that change allowed some restaurants and businesses to open their doors while observing enhanced safety precautions.

“It is expected that county employees and patrons will follow the precautionary protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control, the State of Utah and the Bear River Health Department for the (Coronavirus) pandemic,” Buttars added. “We appreciate the public’s patience and willingness to comply with these guidelines so that we will be in a position to move to a Low Risk protocol as soon as possible.”

County officials said that offices and departments are expected to remain in a “soft opening” status until Friday, May 15.