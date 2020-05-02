Smithfield man accused of raping teen girl arrested on warrant

Booking photo for Gabriel Hanrion (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 24-year-old Smithfield man suspected of raping a teenage girl in March has been arrested. Gabriel J. Hanrion was booked Friday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this week.

According to the warrant affidavit, the alleged victim, a 17-year-old girl, reported being raped by Hanrion to Smithfield City police officers. The two were reportedly co-workers at a local restaurant.

The girl claimed that early on the morning of March 2, she began texting Hanrion because she couldn’t sleep. She mentioned that the two had been in a friendship for several months. As their conversation continued, the suspect asked her to come over to his home because he wanted someone to cuddle with and she agreed.

The girl told officers that the two began watching a movie when the suspect began kissing her. She went onto say that before she could even comprehend what was occurring, Hanrion was raping her.

The victim stated that she did not say no to the suspect but had always told him no when he had pressured her previously. She also provided screenshots of their message threads around the time of the incident.

Police attempted to contact Hanrion multiple times. They claimed he would not answer or return any phone calls.

Officers contacted the restaurant owner where Hanrion and the victim were employed. They were aware of the incident and had conducted an internal investigation. The owner claimed that the suspect originally denied having an inappropriate relationship with the victim but, after being presented with the evidence against him, gave a confession. He was later terminated.

Prosecutors with the Cache County Attorney’s Office filed a criminal case against Hanrion in 1st District Court Wednesday. It included one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Jail records show Hanrion is being held without bail. He will likely appear in 1st District Court Monday afternoon.

