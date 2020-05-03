50 COVID-19 deaths in Utah; 62 reported cases in BRHD

Written by Craig Hislop
May 3, 2020

LOGAN – The 50th COVID-19 death in Utah was recorded Sunday, the same day the 62nd positive case of the disease was diagnosed in the Bear River Health District.

The person who died was a female between the ages of 45 and 64 from Salt Lake County with a history of underlying health conditions.

The newest case in the district is a Cache County citizen between 18-60 years old and not now hospitalized.

There are 62 total positive cases in the district: 44 in Cache County, 18 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County.

The Sunday Utah Department of Health Report indicates 5,175 COVID-19 cases to date, 122,102 tests administered and 436 hospitalizations.

The 194 new cases between Saturday and Sunday is the second largest single-day increase since 203 new cases were reported on April 2.

