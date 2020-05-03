Mitt Romney proposes Patriot Pay for essential workers

Sen. Mitt Romney is proposing a $12 an hour pay hike for frontline workers in the fight against the Coronavirus.

SALT LAKE CITY – As U.S. Senators head back to Washington D.C. after their most recent recess, Utah’s Mitt Romney is proposing that frontline workers in the battle against the Coronavirus should have an extra $12 per hour added to their pay for the next three months.

Romney calls this proposed temporary salary hike “Patriot Pay.”

“Health care professionals, grocery store workers, food processors and many others — the unsung patriots on the frontline of this pandemic — every day risk their safety for the health and well-being of our country and they deserve our unwavering support,” Romney said in a May 1 press release. “Patriot Pay is a way for us to reward our essential workers as they continue to keep Americans safe, healthy and fed.”

Romney argues that the pay boost would not only provide appreciative compensation for essential employees, but also help to mitigate concerns that the recently approved federal CARES Act incentivizes some workers to remain unemployed.

Buried in the nearly $3 trillion in economic stimulus legislation already passed by Congress was a boost in unemployment benefits demanded by House Democrats. That additional $600 a week in jobless pay for up to four months has drawn conservative criticism that it would delay recovery from the Coronavirus because workers would actually benefit financially from not returning to their jobs.

To counter that impulse, Romney’s proposes that a hypothetical worker restocking grocery store shelves at night making $10 an hour would receive an additional $12 an hour for their labor through July. The federal government would provide $9 of that increase through a refundable tax credit for the employer, who would in turn be obliged to cover only $3 of the temporary increase.

Romney’s plan would require that Congress and the Labor Department designate critical industries that would participate in the Patriot Pay program. The senator suggested that such essential industries would likely include hospitals, manufacturers of health supplies and equipment, food processors and distributors, plus others.

Initial reaction to Romney’s plan has been mixed, with the most serious criticism suggesting that there would likely be a disconnect between recipients of his proposed Patriot Pay and those qualifying for the Democrats’ misguided largesse in unemployment funding. That’s because, the critics contend, the essential workers that Romney intends to benefit have mostly remained employed throughout the Coronavirus crisis precisely because their roles are essential.

Romney was one of the first members of Congress to suggest that direct stimulus payments should be made to U.S. taxpayers, a recommendation that was eventually included in the CARES Act.

The Senate is reconvening in Washington to discuss the possibility of another round of stimulus legislation aimed at supporting the health care industry, small businesses and state and local governments.

The Democratic leadership of the U.S. House, however, contends that the threat of Coronavirus infection is still too great for its members to return from their current recess.