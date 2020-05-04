“Ada” Collett Bennett

May 4, 2020

– April 28, 2020 – (age 60)

Tuesday, April 28, 2020, “Ada” Collett Bennett, 60, sadly lost her battle with thyroid cancer. She was able to go home to our Heavenly Parents.

She was a wonderful, beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Aunt, and Friend. She was the most giving, sweetest person. She was so loving, kind, and caring.

She never hesitated to help anyone in need and loved caring for not only people, but animals as well.

She will be terribly missed but also always loved by all who had the pleasure to have her touch their lives.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com

