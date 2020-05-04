Local businesswoman, Alice LaRae Packer Hanson Misseldine passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was the owner and operator of the Mayfair Beauty Salon in Brigham City, Utah for 10 years.

Alice was born March 3, 1940 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the second daughter of Thora Murdock and LeRoy Hanson.

She attended grade school in Osgood, Idaho and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in the class of 1958. Alice attended Ex-celcis Beauty School and later bought her own beauty salon.

In 1961 she sold her beauty salon and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the (then) Eastern States Mission, where she served most of her time in North Carolina.

After her mission Alice was sealed in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple to Boyd Misseldine on January 10, 1964. The couple moved to Brigham City, Utah, then to Ogden, Utah, then to San Diego, California in 1966 where their first child was born. They then moved to San Jose, California where their second and third children were born. Back to San Diego where their fourth child was born.

The couple returned to Brigham City, Utah in April 1977 and have resided ever since.

Alice’s church service has included Gospel Instructor, Relief Society Counselor, Bishop’s Storehouse Mission and three years of service in the Ogden Utah Temple.

Surviving are her sweetheart Boyd, children: Mark Misseldine; Margo (Michael) Bott; Matthew (Emily) Misseldine; eight grandchildren and siblings: Marie (Ron) Elison; Roger Hodges; Betty (Ron) Casper; Ellen (Gayle) Smith; Clara (Ray) Risenmay; Joelene (Sam) Hendricks; Lynette (Andy) DeHaan.

Preceded in death by her parents, son Nathan Misseldine, grandson Liam Misseldine, sister Donna Hodges, brother Ross Hanson and brother-in-law Paul Shearer.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1:00pm Teton-Newdale Cemetery, 5644 West 3rd South, Sugar City, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com