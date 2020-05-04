COVID-19 update: no new COVID cases in BRHD; nearly 4,000 tests performed

Testing for the Coronavirus is now available throughout Utah.

LOGAN – No new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health Department were included in the Monday midday report from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH).

There are still 62 total positive cases in the district, 44 in Cache County, 18 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County. Those are cumulative numbers.

Of the 62 positive cases in the district more than half (36) are described as recovered.

As of Monday, a combined 3,928 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties with an overall positive rate of 1.58 percent. The state positive rate is 4.26 percent.

The Monday UDOH report indicates 142 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state, adding up to 5,317 total positive cases to date. A total of 124,661 tests have now been administered in the state and hospitalizations have grown to 441.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday; that number remains at 50 in Utah.

A Monday announcement from Logan-based iFit indicates it is donating one million surgical masks to the state of Utah. The company will also distribute an additional 300,000 masks to Logan City, Logan Regional Hospital, Logan police and fire departments, Utah State University, Cache Valley Hospital, and local nursing homes.