May 17, 1968 – May 02, 2020 (age 51)

Laurie Ann Rinderknecht, cherished mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away at her home in Ogden, Utah on May 2, 2020.

She was born May 17, 1968, to LeeAnn Hull Owen and Scott Fryer. She was later adopted by her step-father, Jay Rinderknecht.

Laurie was raised in beautiful Providence, Utah. She attended Providence Elementary and graduated from Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum, Utah. After High School, she attended Medical Assisting school and worked various jobs in this field. Laurie has two beautiful children, a son, Courtny, and a daughter, Ashley.

Laurie enjoyed growing up with her family on a little farm in Providence. Laurie had a beautiful singing voice; she had a way with words and loved writing beautiful poems and letters. She enjoyed making crafts and crocheting, and she loved using these talents in serving others. Her staple foods were Mountain Dew, watermelon, Doritos with pickles, and she loved pistachio pudding.

Although she had a lot of trials in her life, one thing that never wavered was her love for her family. Laurie’s kids and grandkids were the love and light of her life. She loved her children so very much from the time that they were born. Then along came her beautiful grandchildren, and she loved them even more. They were her reason for living.

Laurie lived in Ogden, Utah the last several years, and was able to spend a lot of time with all of them. She created a special bond with each of her grandbabies, and they will feel her love with them as they grow.

Laurie is survived by her parents, LeeAnn and Jay (Karen), her children Courtny (Kiera), and Ashley (Traviss), her precious grandchildren, Brynlee, Beckham, Amelia, and Emmett. Her siblings, Bill (Andrea), Jalyn (Kasey), Heidi (Aaron), Jayson, Jodi, Jeremie (Keesha), Tifiny (Josh), Robin (Cort) and Ciara.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Whitney Cemetery in Idaho.

Those that desire to show their love and support for Laurie and family, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to America First Credit Union to the Laurie Rinderknecht Memorial Fund.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at franklincountyfuneral.com