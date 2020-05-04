January 30, 1958 – April 28, 2020 (age 62)

Marc David Hansen passed away at his home in Logan on April 28, 2020 of natural causes.

He was born January 30, 1958 in Logan, Utah, the son of Devere and Betty Lou Reese Hansen.

Marc attended Logan City Schools and graduated from Logan High School and LDS Seminary. He graduated from Utah State University with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in mechanical engineering. While attending college, he was a member of the USU marching band.

Marc served a two year mission in the Netherlands for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in many callings in the church.

Prior to his death he was employed by Hercules corporation and TK Thiokol Corporation.

Marc will be lovingly remembered for his gentle nature, keen intellect, and clever wit.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Janet Hansen.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Douglas (Margarite) Hansen of Mesa, Arizona; Lynn (Linda) Hansen of Spanish Fork, Utah; Diane (Kent) Hoggan of Sandy, Utah; Carrie (Scott) Davies of Aurora, Colorado and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon for family and invited guest only at the Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at cvmortuary.com