Nibley man arrested for physically assaulting female family member

Booking photo for Kevin A. DeLeon (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Nibley man has been arrested and charged with assaulting a woman during a fight. Kevin A. DeLeon was arrested Friday night and booked into the Cache County Jail.

DeLeon was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and five other assault and drug related misdemeanors.

According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Hyrum residence Friday night on report of a domestic dispute. The witness reported a man dressed in all black, beating up the alleged victim. The suspect was later identified as DeLeon.

The woman, who is reportedly a close family member of DeLeon’s, had a huge lump on her forehead, cut above her left eyelid, and claw marks and nail prints on the right side of her neck. She was treated by paramedics and released.

The alleged victim told deputies she and DeLeon were in an argument when she told him to leave. He then allegedly attacked her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Deputies located DeLeon at his Nibley residence and questioned him. He claimed that he was defending himself and began hitting the woman. He also admitted to smoking methamphetamine.

A urine test later showed positive signs for meth and THC.

During Monday’s arraignment, prosecutors told the court DeLeon had multiple criminal cases pending against him and should be held without bail.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered DeLeon to remain in jail and appear again in court Tuesday afternoon.

