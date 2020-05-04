One million medical-grade masks donated to State of Utah by Logan-based iFit Interactive Fitness

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert (left) accepts 1 million masks donated by iFit CEO Scott Watterson (right)

LOGAN – On April 28, Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced an initiative for every Utahn to have (and wear) a mask as Utah transitions into the Moderate phase of restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Logan-based company iFit, a leader in interactive connected fitness technology, donated one million medical-grade surgical masks to help the state reach that goal and to provide critical supplies to front-line healthcare workers.

“We’re proud to have iFit Interactive Fitness headquartered in Utah, and I sincerely appreciate iFit’s ability and desire to be part of the solution to COVID-19 — both for the state of Utah and the nation as a whole,” said Governor Gary R. Herbert in a statement released Monday. “We are immensely thankful for this donation. These masks will provide critical PPE for Utahns and our frontline workers as we move forward into the stabilization phase of our Utah Leads Together Plan 2.0.”

The company has also provided a box of masks to each of its 1,400 employees. iFit will also provide an additional supply of masks to the City of Logan, Logan Regional Hospital, Logan police and fire departments, Utah State University, Cache Valley Hospital, local nursing homes, and essential workers in the Logan, Utah area where the company has its international headquarters.

“Helping people stay healthy is what we do every day in our business,” said Scott Watterson, CEO and Chairman of iFit in the statement. “We know exercise provides real physical and mental health benefits to people during a pandemic. Masks also provide a real health benefit. Donating these masks is a natural extension of our mission to help people lead healthy and balanced lives.”

Watterson also called on other Utah companies to assist their communities wherever and however they may be able.

“In the end, this is not necessarily about masks—it’s about people,” Watterson said. “It’s about helping people — in whatever way you can. Donating these masks is one way we could help.”