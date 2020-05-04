Roy Edward Hadley died May 2, 2020. He was born April 18, 1931 to William Richard Hadley and Lura Mae Hull Hadley.

He married Marilyn Barfuss March 22, 1957 in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Roy graduated from Box Elder High School and from Utah State University with a teaching degree.

He had been a school teacher in Price, Utah; Intermountain Indian School; and a sheet metal instructor at Hillfield. He had also been a school bus driver for the Box Elder School District.

He served in the Air Force branch of the Armed Forces.

Roy holds a local, state, and national record for the Oldest Person to bowl their first 800 series in bowling.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary at Petersen Park from March 2007 – 2009. He also served as a temple worker and as a Ward Clerk in the bishopric.

Roy is survived by his loving wife Marilyn; his children Teresa (Bret) Williams, Leon (Shelley) Hadley, Shawn (Tiffanie) Hadley; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, one son, and two grandchildren.

The family would like to offer thanks to Dr. Schow and staff, Dr. Gray and staff, and Ogden Regional staff for their special care.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, 175 East 1200 South, Elwood, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at rogersandtaylor.com