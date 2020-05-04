On May 1, 2020, we said goodbye to one of the most important men in our lives. Russell Abinadi Frazier passed away at the age of 42, at home in Layton, Utah. We could always depend on him and he would show up and save the day! Russell was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Russ was born on June 29, 1977, at Beale AFB in Marysville, California to Larry and Jolene Frazier. He was the third of four children and only son. Raised in Davis County, he graduated from Davis High in 1996.

Russ attended Weber State University and worked as an auto mechanic and surveyor. He had had a brilliant mind and there was nothing he couldn’t fix!

Russ married Sarah Halbern in 1999 and they later divorced. Russ loved boating, mountain biking, camping, target shooting, snowboarding, the sand dunes, and floating the Ogden River.

He had a witty and wicked sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He cherished his dogs and preferred their company over most humans.

Survived by his parents, Jolene Frazier, Layton, Utah; Larry and Cindy Frazier, Deweyville, Utah. Grandmother, Duse Gibson, Farmington, Utah. Sisters; Michelle (Rick) Darrington, Pleasant View, Utah; Holly (Nicholas) Hodge, Roy, Utah; Amber (Jeremy) Lindley, South Jordan, Utah; Ashli (Aaron) Wilson, Tremonton, Utah, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles that adored him.

We are heartbroken with his passing and comforted to know that he is at peace.

A private graveside service will be held at Kaysville Cemetery, 500 Crestwood Road, Kaysville, Utah on Friday, May 8, 2020.

We would love for you to pay your respects in person but ask that social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines be followed. Gatherings are limited to 20. We respectfully ask that you remain in your car if the group is larger than 20 at the graveside.

