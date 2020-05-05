Cache Valley Hospital resumes postponed surgeries

NORTH LOGAN – Last week, Governor Gary Herbert rescinded the order to suspend elective surgery in Utah.

Cache Valley Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Greg Smith said that means previously postponed surgeries are being re-introduced back into the hospital’s schedule.

”We’re working with our physicians to look at who needs access to treatment,” Smith explained. “A lot of people in the community who have medical needs unrelated to COVID-19, we are not ignoring those people either. In accordance with state guidelines, and as an extra precaution, we are testing all pre-surgical patients for COVID, and we’re just happy to be able to help people and get things scheduled again.”

All those coming through the screening process at Cache Valley Hospital will be masked. If they don’t have a mask the hospital will provide one.

Appropriate face covering will be acceptable as long as it covers the nose and mouth.