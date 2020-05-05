Caroline Pohl Fowler Anderton, 83 passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.

Caroline was born December 17, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah a daughter of Charles Arthur Fowler and Gertrude Pohl Fowler. She attended Salt Lake Schools and graduated from South High School.

She has lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, San Diego, California and Brigham City, Utah for the last 50 plus years.

Caroline married George “Tom” Anderton March 25, 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she taught Genealogy for many years in the Brigham City Genealogy Library. Caroline was an expert in the Genealogy field and helped many people search for their family history.

She enjoyed traveling, and she and Tom went on many road trips around most of the Western States.

Surviving are her children: Kathy (Philip) Roach; Daniel (Ramona) Anderton; and David (Linda) Anderton; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tom; siblings: Paul Fowler, Arthur Fowler and Ivy Baker.

Graveside services will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00am at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic social distancing will be observed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com