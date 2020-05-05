Census workers to begin drop-off visits to county households

U.S. Census Bureau field workers will begin dropping off Census questionnaires to selected Cache County households this month.

DENVER – With the gradual relaxation of nationwide Coronavirus threat levels, the U.S. Census Bureau has announced that its field workers will begin making cautious visits to selected households in Utah during May.

Those visits will be made to households that do not receive mail at their physical addresses, according to Census spokesperson Coralys M. Ruiz Jimenez. The Census Bureau estimates that includes 5.1 million addresses nationwide and more than 88,000 in Utah.

Ruiz Jimenez explained that hand-delivery of 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of these households is “crucial to ensuring a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private spending per year.”

“This operation will be contactless and will follow all the most current federal health and safety guidelines,” she added. “Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public.”

In Cache County, the majority of the hand-delivery visits by Census workers will take place in the communities of Clarkston, Mendon, Millville and Paradise. Census officials say they deliberately excluded those communities from the previous delivery of the national questionnaire via the U.S. Postal Service.

As of May 3, the national response rate to the Census via online and hard copies of its questionnaire was 56.6 percent. The response rate for Utah was 61.1 percent. The Cache County response rate was 68.3 percent.

The Census response rates from most local communities exceed the county average. They include Amalga (72.7 percent), Hyde Park (81.8 percent), Hyrum (73.8 percent), Lewiston (72.5 percent), Nibley (75.4 percent), North Logan (72.6 percent), Providence (76.9), Richmond (70.2 percent), River Heights (80.2 percent), Smithfield (75.5 percent) and Wellsville (73.2 percent).

The household response rate of other local communities are Cornish (63.3 percent), Logan (66.2 percent), Newton (41.23 percent) and Trenton (63.9 percent).

Even the response rates from local communities earmarked for hand-delivery of the national questionnaire are surprisingly high, given that they received no prior communication about the Census by mail. Those responses, which came exclusively online, were received at a rate of 17.6 percent from Clarkston, 32.8 percent from Mendon, 35.1 percent from Millville and 46.4 percent from Paradise.