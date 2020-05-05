June 22, 1945 – May 1, 2020 (age 74)

Our loving husband, father, brother, and friend, Clyde L. “Sonny” Gilbert, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife at his side on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Bear River City, Utah.

He was born on June 22, 1945 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Clyde L. and Annie Marie Busenbark Gilbert.

He was raised and educated in Ogden, Utah, where he attended Bonneville High School.

He enlisted in the US Navy in February 6, 1963 during the Vietnam Conflict and was released in February 13, 1965 with an honorable discharge.

He married Patricia Wheelwright on Oct 2, 1965 and they were later divorced. With this union they had two children, Preston and Tammy Gilbert.

Sonny married his sweetheart, LeAnn Reeder on May 5, 1984 in Las Vegas, Nevada

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bear River 2nd Ward.

Sonny excelled in Welding and Steel design. He created the original “Fantasy at the Bay” and “Zoo Lights”, yard decor, railings and wedding pieces. His love of life was fishing and hunting.

In lieu of flowers please do something kind for someone.

The family would like to thank Home Health Care nurses: Chelsie and Brandy, Bear River 2nd Ward and friends and family.

Surviving are his wife, LeAnn; two children, two siblings, Vie Lee Walter and Mark B. Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Brigham City Cemetery, 495 East 500 South, Brigham City, please bring your own lawn chairs, where military honors will accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com