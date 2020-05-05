Coronavirus shuts down Utah satire “Saturday’s Voyeur”

The Salt Lake Acting Company has announced that its annual production of the Utah musical comedy satire "Saturday's Voyeur" has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

SALT LAKE CITY – Thanks to the Coronavirus, another cherished Utah theatrical tradition has bitten the dust.

The Salt Lake Acting Company regretfully announced May 4 that its annual summer production of “Saturday’s Voyeur” has been cancelled, according to Cynthia Fleming, the theater company’s artistic director.

“The decision to postpone or outright cancel a production is never one that we take lightly,” Fleming explained. “In this case, the decision was made for us. Gov. (Gary) Herbert’s plan for cautiously reopening the economy, while maintaining appropriate social distancing protocols, made it infeasible to move forward with a production this summer.”

“Saturday’s Voyeur” is an original musical comedy parodying contemporary events, politics and religion in Utah. A new version of the show has been written by Nancy Borgenicht and Allen Nevins each year since 1978. The show’s unusual title in itself is a parody of the 1973 Latter-day Saint morality play “Saturday’s Warrior” by Douglas Stewart and Lex de Azevedo.

Normally performed June through September, “Saturday’s Voyeur” is SLAC’s annual fundraising event. The play is presented in a dinner theater style, with patrons bringing their own food and beverages.

“Saturday’s Voyeur” is particularly popular with liberal-minded audience members from all parts of Utah. The 2020 version of the satire was eagerly anticipated, since it was expected to touch on the recent impeachment crisis and the upcoming general election among other hot button issues.

Fleming said that just rehearsing the show would have violated the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 20 people. Actual performances of the satire would have been even more problematic.

“The theatre’s usual capacity for a performance of ‘Saturday’s Voyeur’ is 206,” she added “which does not include the cast, our band or the theatre staff.”

SLAC spokesman Joshua Black said that the theater company hopes to be able to launch its 50th season as usual in the fall.