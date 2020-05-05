COVID-19 update: no new cases on Tuesday

LOGAN – There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District in the Tuesday midday report from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH).

That means there are still 62 total positive cases in the district, 44 in Cache County, 18 in Box Elder County and none in Rich County. Those are cumulative, combined numbers since the district began tracking the virus in mid March. The district reports 36 people have recovered from the virus, 25 in Cache County and 11 in Box Elder County.

The Tuesday UDOH Report indicates 132 new COVID-19 cases, adding up to 5,449 to date. Statewide, 126,715 tests have now been administered and total hospitalizations have grown to 456.

Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. That brings the total number of deaths in Utah to 56.