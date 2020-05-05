Our sweet Harper Remi Hadley passed on May 3, 2020 after just having 4 short days here on this earth with us.

She came to us too soon and sadly left us too soon.

She was far too precious for this world and she will be greatly missed by so many loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends but most of all by her parents Taylor and Skylar Hadley and her big brother Tripp. She is also survived by her grandparents Clint and Amanda Thomas, Richard Hadley, and Robin Duerden.

A graveside service will be held in Harper’s honor at the Riverside, Utah Cemetery, 5275 West 15400 North, Garland, Utah on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1:00pm.

