Lilly Yuriko Haramoto was born on July 27, 1916. She was the oldest of seven children born to Issei parents Fukutaro and Ichi Iriye Watanabe of Honeyville, Utah. She grew up on a farm and had many responsibilities as the oldest child.

Life was not easy for the Japanese Americans, especially during World War II. Surviving on the farm was extremely hard labor, horses had to be maintained and fields had to be prepared for planting of crops. Everything had to be done by hand with the help of horses, no modern-day machinery.

Lilly graduated from Box Elder High School. After high school, Lilly attended sewing school in Salt Lake City. She was known for her sewing capabilities and made many clothes for her brothers, sisters and others in the community. She worked as a seamstress in Brigham City for several years until her retirement.

Lilly married Kol Haramoto in 1941 and had four children. Kol and Lilly loved to travel and visited many locations throughout the world. On one of their memorable trips, she climbed Mt. Fuji at the age of 65.

After Kol’s death she continued to travel with family members on cruises and many trips throughout the U.S. She loved to go camping with her family and especially her grandkids.

At the age of 95, Lilly faced one of the greatest challenges of her life when she was diagnosed with blood on the brain. There was no movement or speech and she was in a coma-like condition in the hospital bed hooked up to a feeding tube. There appeared to be no hope of recovery and her therapist said she needed a miracle. Through extensive physical therapy and with Lilly’s strength of mind, determination and will to survive to get better, she endured and beat the odds to live to 103.

Lilly’s story parallels the journey and philosophy of many of the Nisei born in America. They embraced strength and perseverance, had a strong commitment to honor family, carried on the traditions of their ancestors and were very proud of their Japanese heritage. They are role models and an inspiration to future generations. “She was a symbol of everything strong and noble and quietly enduring about the Nisei and our heritage.” A quote from Susan Vandewater, Lilly’s niece.

Socially Lilly participated in community activities and was an active member of the Honeyville Buddhist Church. As a youngster, she attended Japanese language school at the Japanese Buddhist Church and studied Japanese traditional dancing dressed in authentic Japanese kimonos. Lilly was a gifted artist and created many beautiful works through her love of bunka quilting, ceramics and knitting.

Lilly is survived by her four children, Julie Haramoto, Marvin Haramoto, Larry Haramoto, Irene Melonas (John), grandchildren Mace Melonas (Lauren), Nikko Melonas, great-grandchild Viviana Melonas, brother Tommy Watanabe (Pam, deceased) and many nieces and nephews.

Lilly was preceded in death by parents Ichi and Fred Watanabe, husband Kol Haramoto, siblings: Tak Watanabe (Micki), Sab Watanabe (Ellie), Chieko Yamamoto (Harry), Katsumi and Hoshito.

There will be a private graveside burial with immediate family at the Honeyville Cemetery, 2525 West 6980 North, Honeyville, Utah on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00am. If anyone else wishes to pay tribute to Lilly, they may attend in their vehicles.

A memorial service will be held at a later date after the Coronavirus pandemic has passed. Thanks to all Lilly’s loving family and friends for their loving support. Thank you to Clarissa for Lilly’s miracle rehabilitation. Special thanks to Dennis for his friendship and health guidance and therapy for all these years. Thank you to the Fujinkai of the Buddhist Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com