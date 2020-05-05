October 11, 1943 – May 1, 2020 – (age 76)

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Maria Hilkina Antje Herbert Worrell, 76, passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born on October 11, 1943 in Delft, South Holland, Netherlands, a daughter of Adrian and Hilkina Engelina Prime Herbert.

Maria graduated from Ogden High School in 1962 and attended Dixie College.

She married Thomas Smith on June 5, 1964. They were later divorced.

Maria married the love of her life, Joseph Anderson Worrell on October 17, 2009 in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Utah Temple on March 17, 2011.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Brigham City 23rd Ward, Brigham City North Stake.

She enjoyed attending the Brigham City Senior Center and she enjoyed being an extra in movies.

Maria enjoyed puzzles, reading, gardening, sewing, and needle point. She liked eating at J&D Restaurant and she loved collecting knick knacks.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity or Alzheimer’s Foundation.

The family would like to thank Envision Home Healthcare and Hospice and Primrose Healthcare and Hospice for their compassionate care they took of Maria.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph Worrell; 6 children; Thomas Smith; Brian Smith; Darlene (Paul) Watson; Kevin (Meghan) Smith; Sarah (Jordan) Weisenburger; Steven (Cassie) Smith; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three brothers, John Herbert; David Herbert; and Adrian Herbert.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Antje Crawford.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Gillies Funeral Chapel in Brigham City, Utah. There will be a zoom broadcast because of the COVID-19. Please email your request to mandy@gfc-utah.com for further information. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at gfc-utah.com