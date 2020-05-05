Mendon man in jail without bail after allegedly damaging parent’s home and trying to bite deputies

Booking photo for Roger D. Campbell (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Mendon man is likely headed back to prison for violating his parole after an alleged domestic dispute turned physical. Roger D. Campbell was arrested Saturday after fighting with law enforcement, who were called to his parent’s home.

According to Cache County Sheriff’s deputies’ arrest report, Campbell’s parents called 911 reporting he was out of control after becoming intoxicated and over-medicated on anti-psychotic medication. He was reportedly belligerent, defiant and had thrown a wooden sculpture through a window of the home.

When deputies arrived, they witnessed a large broken picture window in the front of the home. Inside the broken glass was a wooden sculpture, with the window curtain pulled through the hole in the window. There were also approximately 30 empty beer cans on a table.

Campbell was found asleep in the room. Shortly after, he woke up and became agitated with deputies. He became more aggressive, as they tried to place him into the back of a patrol truck. At one point, he attempted to bite two of the deputies and head-butt them.

Inside the patrol vehicle, Campbell allegedly continued to push against the prisoner cage and try to break free of his restraints. He then started pounding his head against the vehicles window, prompting deputies to call paramedics, who transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Campbell was later booked into the Cache County Jail on multiple offences.

Campbell was arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by video from jail. He was charged with two counts of assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony; and five other misdemeanors or infractions.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Ford asked the court to refuse Campbell bail. He explained that the suspect had been released from prison on parole just days before Saturday’s incident took place.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered Campbell to be held in jail. She ordered him to appear again in court May 12.

Campbell will likely be transferred back to prison for violating his parole. He could face an additional five years behind bars if convicted on the new charges.

