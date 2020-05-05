Pandemic causes court appearances to go virtual

First District Courthouse, Logan

LOGAN — The COVID-19 pandemic has reached into all facets of society and that includes the justice system. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Cache County attorney James Swink said it has changed things for judges, prosecutors, lawyers and defendants. Along those lines, just before the interview, First District Court Judge Angela Fonnesbeck issued a new order.

“I just received an additional order today from (District Court Executive) Brett Folkman that we’re to appear via teleconference and not in person. So, that has been a challenge, and the courts have done their best to move certain hearings along. But this has impacted not only our office, but citizens who want to get into court and resolve matters, and a lot of it has been put on hold, quite frankly, at the current time.”

While things like traffic accidents might be down because of less traffic, crime has, unfortunately, not stopped. Nor has Swink’s workload.

“We’re still screening cases and dealing with crime and people who are stepping on people’s property or hurting other people. So, we are doing our best to maintain that, maintain civil order and arrest and incapacitate those that are a danger to the community.”

Swink said justice courts are basically hearing D.U.I. and domestic violence cases. So, he said they’re still dealing with those cases and addressing public safety issues the best they can with the current situation.