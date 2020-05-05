November 26, 1923 – April 30, 2020 (age 96)

Pedrina Cuellar de Hernandez (better known as Mama Lina to close friends and family) from Logan, Utah, passed away at Logan Regional Hospital Thursday afternoon April 30, 2020 to return to her sweetheart Francisco Antonio Hernandez (better known as Papa Chico to close friends and family).

Mama Lina was born on November 26, 1923 in Cuisnahuat departamento de Sonsonate, El Salvador C.A. daughter of Augustin de Jesus Cuellar and Patricia Zalasar de Cuellar. She was orphaned at the age of 12 along with 7 siblings and was raised by her eldest sister.

Mama Lina met the love of her life at the young age of 18. She was a hard worker and dedicated her life to her husband and children as they traveled from city to city as well as the Nicaraguan mountains. The family grew and and she remained steadfast.

As her children grew it was clear that her generosity was limitless. She provided the means to each and everyone of her children to begin a new life in the United States.

Mama Lina was baptized November 26, 2018 to become a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She loved to cook, sew, and care for her grandchildren. Her specialty was her love for her grandchildren, and had a strong bond with all of them. Her childlike innocence and kindness radiated and where infectious.

She is survived by her 8 children; Gloria Peñate, Roberto Hernandez, Elba Vela, Gladys Mancia, Enrique Hernandez, Francisco Hernandez, Maribel Nolasco, and Cesar Hernandez along with 142 grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed. Thank you Mama Lina for all of the great memories, you will never be forgotten. She will be laid to rest in the Logan Utah Cemetery.

