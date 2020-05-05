PETA wants animal experiments to end; USU responds

LOGAN – In letters dating back to the middle of March, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has urged every research university receiving public funds to suspend animal experiments; to assess the effectiveness of their current and planned experiments in helping humans, the harm to animals used, and the high failure rate of these experiments; and, to transition to superior, non-animal research methods.

PETA has charged that an increasing number of major universities have ordered a purge of countless animals who are not considered “critical” to experiments.

PETA is questioning why billions of taxpayer dollars are being used on experiments that can easily be ended or that involve animals who aren’t considered “critical” to the research mission.