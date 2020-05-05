Sheri Lynn Millaway Downs passed away April 28, 2020, at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

She was born December 9, 1968 in Provo, Utah. She is the daughter of Gary L. and Dorathy H. Millaway.

She married the love of her life, W. Taylor Downs Jr. on August 16, 1997 in the Bountiful Temple and they enjoyed over 22 wonderful years together.

Sheri spent most of her life in Brigham City, Utah where she graduated from Box Elder High School in 1988. She also spent 19 of her 22 years of marriage in Brigham City. She always considered it to be her home. The other 3 years together were spent in Pocatello and Blackfoot while Taylor completed his schooling.

She was incredibly kind and warm, and made friends with everyone that she met. Once Sheri made a friend, that person could count on being friends with her for life.

She worked bussing tables at Maddox for many years and really loved the people she worked with. Sheri loved animals, especially her cats and dog. Sheri and Taylor were never able to have children, but she thought of herself as a mother to her animals and she took that role very seriously. She also loved the Utah Jazz Basketball team and cheered proudly for them over the years.

She had a special relationship with her nieces and nephews and pulled them in for hugs and selfies together at every opportunity. Above all, she had a wonderful and enduring love for Taylor and there was never a question who was most important to her in her life. Sheri looked forward to eternity together with him.

Sheri is survived by her husband, Taylor Downs, her parents, Gary and Dorathy Millaway, two brothers, Michael (Kristy) Millaway, Brian Millaway, her sister Brooke M. Toone (Ryan), and her in-laws, Bill and Elaine Downs.

The family would like to thank all of Sheri’s wonderful friends and extended family for the incredible display of love and well-wishes to the Millaway and Downs family, and especially to Taylor.

The viewing will be held from 9:00 – 10:30am Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East in Brigham City, Utah. A short service will be held afterwards in the mortuary chapel. Finally, a private family graveside service will be held at Brigham City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to a memorial fund that has been set up in Sheri’s name. These donations can be made to “Sheri Downs Memorial” at any Mountain America Credit union, or via Venmo at @SheriDownsMemorial or venmo.com/SheriDownsMemorial

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at myers-mortuary.com