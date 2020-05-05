Troy Larry Thornley

May 27, 1963 – May 1, 2020 (age 56)

He Left his earthly mission. Troy was born on May 27, 1963 in Logan, Utah to Larry and Cleo Thornley.

Troy married Patty James on September 20, 1986 they later divorced but to that union five sons were born Tyler, Tyson, Zachery, Cody and Casey.

Troy love to fish, hunt, and camp. He worked for Spindler Construction.

He is survived by his parents, sons, Tyson, Zachery, Cody, Casey, and his sweet granddaughter McKinley Ty, brothers Tad (Jean), Clay (Melinda), many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Tyler, and his grandparents.

A private service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 with burial in Richmond City Cemetery.

You are now at peace, love you more.

