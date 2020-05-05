UHSAA reaffirms its position on cancelling spring activities

Bear River plays Green Canyon in boys soccer on April 13, 2019. Photo by Kenneth Wilson

MIDVALE – On Tuesday, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) reaffirmed its decision to cancel all sanctioned high school activities for the rest of the 2020 spring season. That original decision was made on April 14th. The UHSAA Board-of-Trustees met in a special meeting Tuesday to review the latest figures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, how things are trending in Utah and the #LetUsPlay petition.

As of Tuesday, the petition had received over 5,800 signatures and the YouTube video featuring Utah high school student-athletes had been viewed over 24,000 times. The petition made the plea that a delay to the season is satisfactory, as long as some form of a season can happen.

“These sports do not draw thousands together in one confined indoor space,” the petition states. “They are sparsely attended, with spectators made of family and friends strewn across entire soccer pitches, ball fields and massive tracks.”

While UHSAA reaffirmed the cancellation of spring activities, fall activities remain a question.

Resuming organized sports is among the State of Utah’s Recovery Phase. The UHSAA Board of Trustees said they “will consider sanctioning 2020-2021 statewide high school competition once all 29 counties move to yellow status,” which means low risk for everyone except for those in high-risk categories. Utah is currently in the orange, or moderate risk status.

“The UHSAA will continue to work with its member schools to follow the ‘Utah Leads Together 2.0’ plan and its approach to dial up economic, educational, and extracurricular activities in a data-driven, measured approach,” the statement added. “The UHSAA and its member schools are focused on creating conditions that will support the health and safety of high school students as the state moves from orange to yellow risk status.”