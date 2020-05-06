Aquatic Center will stay dry for summer of 2020

Logan officials have announced that the city's Aquatic Center will be closed for major repairs until the summer of 2021.

LOGAN – City officials here have scratched another of summer’s little pleasures for local residents.

The Logan Aquatic Center will be closed for repairs until the summer of 2021.

The social distancing guidelines now in effect due to the Coronavirus would mean that the city pool could only operate at 50 percent capacity this summer, according to Russ Akina, Director of Parks & Recreation.

“So, this seems like an excellent time to get big projects done which you can’t accomplish when the pool is open,” Akina explains.

Those projects include deck and gutter repairs, plumbing and pump replacements, chlorination and filtration upgrades, plus structural improvements to the diving stands.

In a statement posted on the city website, Logan officials noted that contractor availability is generally in short supply in the spring when most pool operators are preparing to open and post swim-season repairs are limited in the fall due to shorter days and cooler temperatures.

The Logan Aquatic Center was built in 2001 and opened to the public on Memorial Day that year.

The 2.5-acre pool facility consists of a 50-meter pool and diving well with low and high diving boards, an accessible leisure pool with two water features and a 40-foot-tall slide tower with two water slides. The center’s administrative facilities include showers, locker rooms, restrooms, space for concessions and staff offices.

The facility serves an average of nearly 114,000 patrons each season by offering lap swims, water fitness classes, swim lessons, public swim time, adaptive aquatics and group reservations.

Next year will be the pool’s 20th anniversary season and city officials say they are looking forward to a grand reopening slated for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021.